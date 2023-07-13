News you can trust since 1845
​New-look Bedford Town off to a winning start!

​​Lee Bircham's new-look Bedford Town got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday night.
By Sports Reporter
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:35 BST
Ryan Blake slots home Bedford Town's second goal against Chalfont St Peter (Picture: Adrian Brown)Ryan Blake slots home Bedford Town's second goal against Chalfont St Peter (Picture: Adrian Brown)
The Eagles hosted Combined Counties Premier Division North outfit Chalfont St Peter at The Eyerie, and were 2-0 winners thanks to a goal early in each half.

Bircham has been busy building his squad over the summer months following his appointment as manager in May, and many of those new faces were in action in midweek.

Indeed, two of them were among the goals, with Alex Collard setting the Eagles on their way with an 11th-minute header.

Ben Spaul goes for goal for Bedford Town in their 2-0 win over Chalfont St Peter (Picture: Adrian Brown)Ben Spaul goes for goal for Bedford Town in their 2-0 win over Chalfont St Peter (Picture: Adrian Brown)
In what was a good workout for Bedford, they sealed the victory with a strike two minutes into the second half when another new signing, Ryan Blake tapped in to double the home side's advantage.

Bedford are back in pre-season action on Saturday when they host Southern League Premier Central side Kettering Town (ko 3pm), and next Tuesday Eagles go to Hendon Town (ko 7.45pm).

The Eagles will find out their Southern League Central Division fixtures on Friday, with the details being announced at midday.

Real Bedford are preparing for life in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division following their title success last season, and already have two friendlies under their belt.

On Saturday Real hosted Northern Premier League Midlands Division outfit AFC Rushden & Diamonds, and recorded an impressive 1-0 win. Tuesday saw them entertain Corby Town from the same division, and it was a different story as a Steelmen side ran out 5-2 winners.

Meanwhile, Real have boosted their squad with the signing of goal machine Joey Evans. The forward netted 33 goals in 36 games for Real's rivals Moulton last season.

Real Bedford return to pre-season action on Friday night when they travel to Cranfield United, before going to Kempston Rovers next Tuesday.

