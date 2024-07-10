Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New-look promoted Bedford Town began their pre-season friendlies this week with boss Lee Bircham hoping to add two more players before the big kick-off.

Bedford were promoted to Step 3 after a May Bank Holiday play-off final victory against Waltham Abbey at The Eyrie.

Not only will Southern League Premier Division Central be a new level for the players but they will also competing on a new pitch after the grass was torn up and a new 3G surface installed at the Eyrie

They started out in style with a 5-0 win at Beaconsfield on Saturday before a ruthless 9-1 away demolition of Newport Pagnell on Tuesday.

Dejon Noel-Williams, left, in action.

“We have a lot of pre-season games and we have worked the players really hard,” said Bircham.

“Everyone who knows me knows we do a tough pre-season.

“Pre-season scorelines are not important as long as the work rate is there.”

Bircham has been busy in the transfer market from day one and said: “I don't think you can afford to not be busy.

“It's a tough league and everyone knows we won't be near the big-spenders in that league.

“We are probably down in the bottom three, so with that comes a lot of work to try to get the right players and the right people on board.

“The squad I looking good and we still have room for a couple more.

“I am talking to a couple that, if we can get them in over the next week, will do us.

“It's non-league football, so if a player comes in that is better than what you've got you have to take him.

“But we have a good base and a good set of young lads with some good experience.”

The latest of the signings is no stranger to Bedford after midfielder Dominic Morgan-Griffiths returned for a third spell with the club.

“Me and Dom have always had a good relationship,” said Bircham.

“Last year when he left us there was lots going on. It wasn't just a simple case of him wanting to leave us and me and him never fell out.

“We have stayed in touch and when he wanted to come back it was a no-brainer.

“Dom with his head right and wanting to be here is a great player and hopefully it works out as it should do.”

So far, the Eagles have announced that Leon Lobjoit, Lewis Green, Ryan Blake, Carl Mensah, Kyle Connolly and Henry Dudley have all been retained by the club for the upcoming season.

Connor Tomlinson has re-signed for the club following time with Corby Town, and Sam Brown, striker Dejon Noel-Williams, who is a Grenada international with plenty of great experience at this level, Josh Flanagan, Ben Baker, Gucci Soulya-Osekanongo, Ollie Bosworth, Max Rosner and Rico Greco are new faces.

However, the club did see Liam Dulson signed for League Two side Cheltenham Town and club captain Alex Collard join St Ives Town.