New-look Bedford Town achieve first away win and clean sheet with victory at Worksop Town

New-look Bedford Town produced a first away win and clean sheet of the season as they triumphed 2-0 at Worksop Town to move out of the National League North drop zone on Saturday.

On the eve of the match the Eagles had accepted an offer for captain Ryan Blake to return to his former side Berkhamsted for an undiscloed fee.

But another fan favourite in striker Leon Lobjoit made an unexpected return after being released by Kettering Town, having only joined the Poppies in the summer.

Other new arrivals this week were keeper Nathan Ashmore on loan from Boreham Wood and midfielder Josh Phillips on loan from Luton Town.

Tyrone Marsh nets for Bedford at Worksop on Saturday. Photo by Simon Gill.

Tyrone Marsh and Junior Gyamfi popped up with the goals at Worksop and boss Lee Bircham said: “We have made some changes and brought some players in and I am really proud of them today.

“This is a fresh start and a bit of a reset.

“With the new lads in there, the wind and the big, phsyical opposition I thought we were magnificent today and our new keeper Nathan was different class.

“Without him we would have lost. He was the difference today and gave the back four confidence.

“But we are not getting carried away as we have played better than that and failed to win.”

After mixed opening exchanges, Phillips was brought down through a combination of Tommy Taylor and Mason O’Malley in the penalty area.

Marsh stepped up and, despite Taylor’s best efforts, rifled home into the bottom right corner.

Worksop looked threatening at points, and when Williams broke away down the left, his volley almost caught out debutant Ashmore, who quickly adjusted his feet for an unconventional stop. Following the break, it was still the hosts creating the majority of the opportunities — Martin Woods found himself in space just after the interval, only to see his tame left-footed effort easily claimed by Ashmore.

The hosts continued their assault, with Joe Leesley’s free-kick causing Ashmore issues — the Eagles’ keeper was still able to hold on, however.

At the other end, Marsh looked to seal the game late on, but his volley was hooked well over.

There was one final say in the match, though not in the way most would’ve expected as Gyamfi took aim from the edge of the D, and his shot kissed the inside of the left post as it beat Taylor with pace.

Next up for the Eagles is an away trip to Greater Manchester, where they face Radcliffe in a 3pm kick-off on 18th October.

Southern League Premier Central neighbours Real Bedford progressed in the FA Trophy with a 3-1 win against Stamford at the Ledger Stadium on Saturday.

Archie Jones, Josh Allen and Ben Stevens scored the goals for the Pirates on a windy afternoon and they will now face Ashford United at home in the next round on Saturday, 25th October.

Manager Rob Sinclair: “We were delighted to progress in the competition. I thought in the first-half we were a little bit safe in our play.

“In the second half, we completely dominated and played a lot more aggressively in our football and got our rewards with the goals.”

The Pirates next host Barwell in Southern League Premier Central action on Saturday.