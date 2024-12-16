More home happiness as Ampthill Town see off Leighton Town

Ampthill Town secured their second home win in 10 days on Saturday - and the two scorers who were on the mark in their cup win over Cranfield featured again at the weekend in Town's 3-2 win over Leighton Town Reserves.

Tejon Brown opened the scoring, but Sammy Holmes earned the points for the Amps with a strike in the last five minutes either side of a Mark Bunker penalty.

The Amps beat Leighton Town's development side 3-0 at home last year, but the visitors fought back from two goals down this year before Holmes grabbed a late decider.

Honours were fairly even in the opening period with the young Bell Close outfit closing down the Amps and giving them no time to settle.

Tejon Brown - two goals in two games since move from Colney Heath.

But the hosts broke the deadlock on 28 minutes when Zion Selassie-Yoseph lost his marker and he crossed for Tejon Brown to head home past Heeps.

Leighton lost some composure and Holmes might have done better with an opening before Town saw an effort cleared off the line in another opportunity.

But Town added a second in injury time when Selasssie-Yoseph was brought down and Mark Bunker slotted in the penalty.

Amps might have been two ahead, but Leighton doubled their intensity and two goals in a 10-minute spell saw them level.

The visitors won possession in midfield and, despite chances to clear, Seosamh Hands fired in after 53 minutes.

On the hour mark Leighton won the ball on the wing and it was swept across for Louie Howarth to crash the leveller past Mitch Howe.

Holmes had earlier put a shot over when through and Tejon Browne headed over from close range, but Town snatched the points from Leighton's grasp late on when Jaden Browne crossed and Jack Kent clipped the ball in for Holmes to drill home a decisive winner.

It was tough luck on the brave visitors but extends the Amps run to one loss in 10 games as Ampthill fought all the way to the end.

In last week's Bedforshire Trophy draw they have been paired away to fellow SML Division One side Stotfold Reserves on Tuesday, 21st January while the other three ties are all Bedford League tussles.

Ampthill were due to go to Long Buckby this weekend, but the hosts have cancelled the game so Town's next fixture is a home league clash on Saturday 28th with neighbours Cranfield.