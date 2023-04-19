​More Eagles woe and Ampthill hopes hit, but boost for Rovers and Real

They lost 2-0 at St Ives on Saturday and by the same scoreline at home to Basford on Tuesday, making it 13 defeats in a row and ten games in a row without scoring as they now face the prospect of finishing bottom of the table should results go against them. Their campaign ends at home to Mickleover on Saturday.
Ampthill need to win their last two games and hope that results go their way if they’re to make the SSMFL Division One play-offs. They face Northampton Sileby again tonight at home (Thursday), having lost 4-1 the same side on Tuesday, before finishing at Raunds on Saturday.
Division One champions Real Bedford, meanwhile, hammered Thame Reserves 7-1 on Saturday to go ten points clear and next go to Winslow on Saturday.
Kempston Rovers are safe from the threat of an inter-step play-off at the bottom of the SPL Division One Central and end their season at home to Cirencester on Saturday.