​More Eagles woe and Ampthill hopes hit, but boost for Rovers and Real

Bedford Town’s miserable end to the season continued with two more defeats – again failing to score in either.​

Ed Gyamfi takes on a defender at St Ives on Saturday. Photo: Adrian Brown.

They lost 2-0 at St Ives on Saturday and by the same scoreline at home to Basford on Tuesday, making it 13 defeats in a row and ten games in a row without scoring as they now face the prospect of finishing bottom of the table should results go against them. Their campaign ends at home to Mickleover on Saturday.​

Ampthill need to win their last two games and hope that results go their way if they’re to make the SSMFL Division One play-offs. They face Northampton Sileby again tonight at home (Thursday), having lost 4-1 the same side on Tuesday, before finishing at Raunds on Saturday.

Division One champions Real Bedford, meanwhile, hammered Thame Reserves 7-1 on Saturday to go ten points clear and next go to Winslow on Saturday.