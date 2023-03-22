More agony for Eagles after bad tempered loss

Bedford Town continue to sit in a perilous position in SPL Premier Central after a 2-0 loss to Rushall Olympic on Saturday.​

Joe Butterworth lays off a pass against Rushall Olympic. Photo by Adrian Brown.

​They’re nine points from safety with seven games still to play and have now lost their last eight league games, not scoring in any of the last five.

Saturday's loss saw two red cards – one for each side – and several occasions where Bedford felt on the wrong end of some poor decisions from the match officials.

Bedford now go to Alvechurch on Saturday.

*Meanwhile, the Ides of March appear to be going against Ampthill Town as they’ve struggled for results in the last few weeks (writes Eric Turner)

Following Saturday's heavy defeat against Rugby Borough the Amps had to recover from behind to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Moulton on Tuesday.

They’d beaten the visitors 2-0 away a few weeks back but after a heavy schedule Town looked jaded and it meant four games without a win.

Substitute Jamie Cerminara got the leveller 15 minutes from time when he burst through after finishing off a good Town move and the Amps staged a rally late on which saw opportunities go begging.

Moulton had taken the lead in the 25th minute when Town stopped after looking for a foul but Joe Evans was on hand to drive home from 18 yards.

It took Cerminara's effort late in the game to force an equaliser but a win eluded them and they lost valuable points at the top of the table.

The Amps end the week with another home game against O. N. Chenecks who lie third so it is another six pointer and Town will need to be sharper in all departments.

*Kempston Rovers were beaten by sides at opposite ends of the table this week.

They fell 2-1 to Aylesbury United on Saturday despite Ben Stevens’ early opener, and then fell 1-0 to champions-elect Berkhamsted on Tuesday evening.

Rovers travel to Highworth Town on Saturday.

*Real Bedford are 12 points clear at the top of the Spartan South Midlands Division One with six games to go.