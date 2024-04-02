Melton Town fire warning shot over play-off rivals with win against Skegness Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This victory made it 16 points from 18 in March and put Melton top of the form table with their own play-off spot already assured.

More importantly they had beaten two of their play-off opponents in a week.

Melton's first attack saw Yaegen Gore having a pop shot from 20 yards which went inches wide.

Paul Anderson - twice hit the Skegness woodwork. Pic by Mark Woolterton.

John-Edwards played a great ball over the defence which was brought down by Anderson and his first time effort went just over the bar.

In the 17th minute a ball into the edge of the area had John-Edwards attempt an overhead kick which smacked the crossbar.

The visitors' first chance came midway through the half when a headed ball beat the offside trap and found Marshall Young clear on goal, but Harrison came out and blocked the shot with his feet.

With 35 minutes gone an Anderson free kick smashed the crossbar.

Melton’s dominance continued into the second half. And 10 minutes in, Anderson again pounced onto a long ball and his first time shot skimmed the outside of the post.

Skegness nearly took the lead against the run of play when a quick break saw Jones muscle his way through the defence and his shot was superbly saved by Harrison. The deadlock was finally broken just after the hour mark.

A quick ball to Hirst was sent into the area where John-Edwards hit a fantastic volley which beat the keeper with its power.

Melton continued to press and a cross to the far post found McRory unmarked, but his header was palmed away by Pipes.