MCG Healthcare sponsors Bedford Ladies FC Under 16s Blues

Bedford Ladies FC Under 16 Blues with Ash Higgs

Bedford Ladies & Girls FC Under 16s Blues team has a new kit thanks to award-winning primary and secondary care recruitment specialists MCG Healthcare.

And the team won their first match of the season, beating Leighton United by 6-0.

Ash Higgs, MCG Healthcare’s MD, who was at the match said: “The Bedford Ladies & Girls FC Under 16s Blues got off to a great start and we are so excited to be supporting them this season.

“When we were approached by team coach Rebecca Fhalora, who works at our Herts HQ, it seemed like a great opportunity to establish a strong connection with the town, especially as we are planning to open an office in Bedford in January.”

Rebecca has been part of the club for 20 years. She joined as a young player and began to train as a coach when she was 17 and is now one of the club’s managers and a member of the trustee committee.

She said: “I am so proud to be associated with this club which has been such an important part of my life for so long. We are the most successful all-female football club in the county with an impressive trophy cabinet to show for it.

“We have 15 teams in the club, from the under-8s to Ladies’ First team as well as a walking football team. They are all so passionate about the game and dedicated to doing the best for the club.

"I thought I would go out on a limb and ask my boss, Ash, to sponsor our new season football kit but he jumped at the chance as he loves football too and loves supporting his team at MCG Healthcare. I expect to see him and the new MCG Healthcare Bedford office team at a lot of our matches in 2023!”

