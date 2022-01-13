'Massive three points' as Bedford Town beat Ware with two goals in stoppage time

Bedford Town manager Gary Setchell

League leaders Bedford Town left it very late to take the points at Ware on Saturday, scoring twice in stoppage time to snatch a 3-2 victory in what manager Gary Setchell described as an ‘unbelievable game’.

Hugh Alban-Jones had put Eagles ahead after half an hour on the 3G pitch, but their fifth-placed hosts levelled in the 67th minute and quickly made it 2-1.

It took until the fourth minute of time added on for Rene Howe to find the equaliser with a penalty awarded for handball and then Alban-Jones scored the winner, incredibly in the 99th minute.

“If people stayed to the end, what an unbelievable game,” said the Eagles boss in a club interview for www.bedfordeagles.net.

“It’s a massive three points for us.

“I felt we controlled it first half and at 1-0 just had to continue what we were doing. but we got done with two soft goals from our point of view and at 2-1 you think we’re dead, but we kept going.”

Bedford now have a two-point lead at the top of the Southern League Division One Central, with Berkhamsted second on 52 points after their 2-0 win at Didcot Town on Tuesday evening and they still have a game in hand.

North Leigh are third on 42 points after 24 games with AFC Dunstable also on 42 from their 21 outings.

This weekend Eagles have another game on an artificial pitch, this time at fifth-from-bottom Hertford Town.

“Hertford will be a tough game,” said Setchell.

“They are a lovely footballing side. I like the way they play. Obviously, you probably couldn’t play like that and win the league, they play with freedom because they can.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas, it’s going to be another tough game for us.”

Bedford also have a midweek fixture in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup, hosting Barton Rovers at the Eyrie on Tuesday (January 18). Rovers are currently 15th in the division.