Managerial changes at Ampthill and Kempston Rovers​​​​​​​

​The managerial merry-go-round continues to be in full swing this summer with two more Bedfordshire clubs seeing changes at the top.

Chris Harvey is Ampthill's new boss.

Kempston Rovers are on the lookout for a new boss after the departure of Ash Fuller by mutual consent.

Fuller had enjoyed a number of years at the club as a player and latterly as manager.

The 36-year-old previously made 165 appearances for Kempston between 2014 and 2018, scoring 48 goals.

A key part of the Walnut Boys` United Counties League double-winning side in 2015/16, he returned to Hillgrounds in the summer of 2022 as part of Chris Nunn’s management team, having taken to the dug-out at UCL Premier Division South outfit Eynesbury Rovers the previous year.

During Fuller's career he featured for a plethora of clubs, including Cambridge United in the Football League, Holbeach United, Arlesey Town, Leighton Town, Bedford Town, Kettering Town, St Neots Town, Cambridge City, Biggleswade Town, Bishop's Stortford and Gravesend & Northfleet.

Meanwhile, Ampthill Town have appointed Chris Harvey as their new manager.

Harvey replaces Lee Hawkes, who left the role at the end of the season having seen Ampthill just miss out on a play-off place in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One.

*Bedford Town have signed goalkeeper Nathan McDonald.

The 32-year-old arrives at The Eyrie with a wealth of experience across non -League football.

He’s moved from Isthmian League Premier Division side Enfield Town, where he made over 300 appearances.

McDonald joined Town from Braintree Town for his first spell at the club in the summer of 2014.

A former Southend United and England C international, he moved back to Braintree in time for the 2017/18 season, helping them to promotion via the play-offs.

He switched to Chelmsford City in August 2018 before a move back to the QEII Stadium in May 2019.