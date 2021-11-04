Manager Gary Setchell ready for two tough league games after cup wins extend Bedford Town's fantastic run

Eagles celebrate against Stafford Rangers (Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Bedford Town return to league action on Saturday after two fantastic cup wins against higher level opposition this week.

On Tuesday evening Eagles beat Premier Central Division leaders Peterborough Sports 2-0 in the Southern League Challenge Cup with goals from the returning Dan Walker in the 18th minute and Connor Tomlinson in the 89th.

And on Saturday in the Buildbase FA Trophy, Eagles were 3-1 victors over Stafford Rangers, who are eighth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Rory McAuley and Callum Donnelly put Eagles 2-0 up within 11 minutes and Tomlinson made it three on the hour, before their visitors pulled a goal back.

Bedford now have a home draw in the first round on November 13, with Potters Bar visiting the Eyrie.

Eagles have now won their last nine games and manager Gary Setchell says confidence is high.

“We have had a good start to the season. We had a little wobble in September with injuries and suspensions, but with everyone back it’s going well at the minute,” he said. “We’ve got to keep pressing on and turning the screw so to speak but while it’s good we’ve got to enjoy it as in football things can change very quickly.

“The FA Trophy was a great result for us. Then against

Peterborough Sports we had both made a lot of changes to our teams for the League Cup. We’re both trying to win promotion so we made some changes, but still got another win and the lads played well.”

Turning attentions back to their Southern League Division One Central campaign, Bedford host Welwyn Garden City on Saturday and Barton Rovers on Tuesday.

“They’re two big home games and they’re both tough games,” added Setchell.

“Welwyn have already beaten us in the FA Cup and Barton is a local derby. But they’ll be tough games for them too and we’ll put our best foot forward, keep doing what we’re doing and long may it continue.”

Setchell also praised the support his team have been enjoying in recent weeks.

“The support and the numbers have been great and I’d just urge more people to come along and have a look at what we are trying to do.”

Kempston Rovers beat Colney Heath 6-1 in the league at the weekend, with a Tremayne Charles hat-trick, a Charlie Hayford penalty and goal and one for Marley Hamilton.