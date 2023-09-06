Local football round-up: ​Eagles ease to FA Cup win

​Bedford Town are into the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after overcoming Walthamstow in a replay on Tuesday night.

Archie McLelland shoots in the first clash between Bedford and Walthamstow. Photo by Tom Hall.

Having been held to a 0-0 draw at the Eyrie on Saturday, Bedford then put five unanswered goals past their hosts in the replay, Adam Watkins with the opener just before half-time.

Further goals from Lewis Green, Louis Walsh, Shane Bush and Archie McLelland sealed the win and a home tie with Gorleston on September 16.

Prior to that, Bedford head to Aylesbury United – who play at Chesham – in this weekend’s FA Trophy first qualifying round tie.

Kempston Rovers had a free weekend of action but are also on the FA Trophy trail on Saturday when they go to Leighton Town.

In the Spartan South Midlands League, Real Bedford’s good start continued in the Premier Division continued with a 4-0 win at Tring Athletic on Saturday thanks to goals from Ben Stevens, Archie Jones, Ed Corbit and Joe Evans.

They host Sawbridgeworth Town on Saturday before going to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday night.

Ampthill Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven league games with their fourth away success of the season at Langford on Tuesday.

After a 3-2 win at newcomers Long Buckby on Saturday they continued their good record against the Reds with a 2-1 win but had to battle from a losing position in both clashes.

The Amps took the lead midway through the first-half when a deep free-kick caused trouble in the home ranks and the ball fell for Danny Watson to send a 20 yardvolley past the keeper.

But the hosts levelled before the break through Jai Newell and Liam Watts put them in the driving seat early in the second period.

However Jake Kissedue was on hand to level for the Amps and they completed a great escape in the closing stages when Mike Fullerton combined with Mark Bunker who drilled home the winner.