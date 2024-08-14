Leon Lobjoit spot on as promoted Bedford Town gain first point against Royston Town
The game was played at Biggleswade Town FC as completion of Bedford's new 3G pitch has faced delays and is was unable to be completed before the start of the new season, so the Eagles are having to play their first two 'home' games elsewhere.
They are now expecting work to be completed in time for the pitch officially opening on 21st September when the Eagles are due to host Redditch United on Saturday 21st September in Southern League Premier Central.
Bedford had trailed since Luke Johnson’s eighth minute strike. But it all went wrong for Royston on the hour when Charlie Johnson was sent off for a pulling his opponent down, gifting Lobjoit his spot kick.
Last Saturday Bedford were pipped 1-0 in the battle of the Step 3 newcomers at Spalding United in a tight match between two good sides.
The decisive moment came on 17 minutes when Tyler Winters crossing the ball and Sam Bennett, free in the centre, putting the ball into the net.
“It's wasn’t a great result, but it was a really good performance,” said boss Lee Bircham.
“We were not at it to start with - a little bit slow ton things and were were bad at keeping the ball. Although the work rate and fitness was there. They have done a shift there and I am happy enough.
“I don't know if it was nerves but once we had settled in there was only one team in it second half. It feels sour coming away without anything - I would be amazed if they thought they deserved anything more than a point.
“We had nine players missing and if we continue to play like that we will get a load of points this season. For a new group in their first game at Step 3, I can't ask a lot more. We take a lot of encouragement from that performance.”