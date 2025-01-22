Leon Lobjoit secures six away points in four days for Bedford Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedford Town halted their New Year slide, and treated the fans to a double delight over four days, with wins at St Ives on Saturday, and at Stourbridge on Tuesday evening, with the added bonus of witnessing Leon Lobjoit’s winners in both games.

There was uncertainty over how the team would play on Saturday, after the news of the proposed merger with Real Bedford the day before, splitting the fans views.

But any fears seemed groundless as a healthy following bore down on the Cambridgeshire town.

Lee Bircham and his side didn’t disappoint, and after a cagey start to the game, Bedford took the lead on 15 minutes when Lobjoit lifted the ball over the defence for Eddie Panter to run onto, chest down, and fire past Dan Wilks.

Josh Mullins heads clear at Stourbridge. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Panter had the ball in the net again a few minutes later, but the assistant’s flag was up for offside.

Bedford had a lot of possession over the first 45 minutes, but couldn’t convert it into more goals.

An audacious lob from Lobjoit, in the dying minutes of the half, just cleared the bar, and in added time, Bedford had what looked like a stonewall penalty when the ball bounced up and struck a defender’s arm, but the referee probably didn’t see it as deliberate.

After a 15 minute delay to the second half to find another qualified official to replace an injured assistant, St Ives took the game to Bedford.

Leon Lobjoit holds the ball up at Stourbridge. Photo by Adrian Brown.

The defence had to defend an early corner, then a cross into the area was glanced wide by Jordan Williams.

But the home side equalised eight minutes into the half when a punt down the left from defence found Amir Hadi on the edge of the area, and he struck the ball over the advancing Jameson Horlick to see it bounce into the goal.

Chances were few after this, although Elliot Simmons just cleared the bar with a measured shot.

The winning goal came out of nothing on 74 minutes when an innocuous square ball from a defender was picked up by Lobjoit, 30-35 yards out, and seeing Wilks off his line, fired the ball over his head to nestle in the goal.

Eddie Panter celebrates his goal at St Ives on Saturday. Photo by Simon Gill.

A couple of minutes later, substitute Sydney Ibie was denied a third Eagles goal after shrugging off his marker and seeing his shot tipped over the bar by Wilks.

Apart from a cross from the left byline that came off the top of the bar, the home side didn’t make another dent in the scoreline, and Bedford came away with a 2-1 win.

There was one change to the starting line up on Tuesday evening, with Huw Dawson coming in for Junior Gyamfi.

Unlike the cagey start to the previous game, this one started at a frantic pace that didn’t let up over the 90 minutes.

Bedford took the lead on eight minutes, and this proved to be the winning goal.

Again, Lobjoit punished a poor piece of defending, and this time it was an awful clearance from Callum Smith after a back pass forced him to kick the ball.

It went straight to Bedford’s top scorer, and he demonstrated why with a shot that bypassed the out of position keeper and into the top left corner of the net from 25 yards.

A move a few minutes later deserved a goal, when Kieron Dawes, Ryan Blake, and Lobjoit combined to set up Panter with a shot from the left corner of the area, but Smith got down to save.

Trying to restore parity, the home side came forward.

Alex Bradley fired a free kick over the bar, and Jack Davies hit low, but wide with another chance.

Stourbridge laid siege to the Bedford goal after the restart, but couldn’t make any inroads, as the Bedford defence stood firm.

Horlick commanded his area, especially from corners.

The Eagles keeper then stayed tall when O’Shea Ellis fired a half volley from 10 yards to confidently catch the ball.

A triple substitution and a kitchen sink later nearly worked, as Richard Batchelor crossed in for Miro Pais, but he put the ball wide of the mark from inside the goal area.

The last action came five minutes into added time when a free kick from Smith, with the rest of his team in the area, was calmly collected by Horlick.

The two games have put Bedford back on winning ways, and the side now lie in second place in the league.

On Saturday Banbury United visit the Eyrie for a 3pm kick off.