Leon Lobjoit hits a brace as Bedford Town go back to top of table

A brace from top scorer Leon Lobjoit and one from captain Ryan Blake sent Bedford Town back to the top of the table with a 3-0 win over Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

The opening 45 minutes were fairly scrappy, Eddie Panter and Carl Mensah going close.

Mensah was then denied on the goal line when another corner caused a scramble before the defender stabbed the ball goalwards.

But Bedford took the lead on 26 minutes after repelling a Bromsgrove attack, and the counter moved down the left before a cross found Lobjoit, who controlled and lobbed the ball over Charles Price.

Leon Lobjoit celebrates his second goal against Bromsgrove. Photo by Adrian Brown.

A minute later, new loanee from Stevenage, Ellis Bates, nearly added a second when his lob was tipped over the bar by Price.

Late in the half the away side looked more formidable, as Carter Lycett flashed an effort just past the post, and then curled a shot that just cleared the bar.

Six minutes into the second half, Lobjoit claimed his second of the day, and showed his poaching techniques as a Lewis Hilliard shot cannoned off the post and the striker reacted fastest to slot the rebound home to hit the 20 mark for the season so far.

Price then acted as a sweeper as he had to come out of his area to head clear when the ball was pumped forward for Panter.

Blake took up the slack to pass to Lobjoit, but the visiting defence had reorganised to clear the ball.

Just after the hour, Theo Robinson headed a dangerous cross just wide, then Jameson Horlick came in on the action to push a Jamie Soule shot round the post.

Bedford added a third on 75 minutes with a goal made from defence, as Bates - who capped his debut with a near flawless performance - put in a vital tackle and fed Bruno Andrade, who was fouled in the process of pushing the ball forward for Panter.

The referee played the advantage, Panter got towards the right byline, and crossed in for Blake, who made sure with two touches to receive the ball and hit it past Price.

Late in the game, Horlick produced another good save, as he pushed a shot away from Jamie Meddows, and the rebounded effort was cleared by Lewis Green.

Despite Bromsgrove mounting a few attacks into added time, the Bedford defence was in no mood to let slip, as they did the double over their opponents in score, result and clean sheet.

Bedford are on the road on Saturday as the side travel to Suffolk to face AFC Sudbury (3pm).

The next home game is the derby against Kettering Town on Friday, 21st Feb (7.45pm).