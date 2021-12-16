Leaders Eagles held to draw by Ducks as Bedford Town and Aylesbury United share points

Bedford Town in their win over Kempston Rovers earlier this month (Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

Bedford Town are flying high at the the top of the table again – but could only draw 1-1 last night (Wednesday) with Aylesbury United.

A goal in the first half by Jordan Jenkins, his first of the season, gave the Ducks a lead after 35 minutes. The lead was short lived as Rene Howe powered home a header from 6 yards out from a corner two minutes before the break. The second half was goalless, but full of action as both teams pushed for a winner, but a mixture of good goalkeeping and poor finishing resulted in a stalemate.

Saturday’s 4-1 victory at fellow promotion hopefuls North Leigh, lifted the Eagles back to the summit of Southern League Division One Central.

But they continue to tussle with Berkhamsted, who could also only draw 1-1 at St Neots Town on Tuesday evening and are two points behind.

The Eagles made a great start against their fifth-placed hosts at the weekend, with Drew Richardson scoring after just a couple of minutes.

But they conceded straight away and it wasn’t until just before half-time that Connor Tomlinson restored the lead.

Tomlinson’s second ten minutes from time made it 3-1 and Rene Howe finished a convincing win in the 88th.

In a club interview after the North Leigh game, manager Gary Setchell said: “I thought first half we controlled the game well in tough conditions. We got the early goal but went to sleep and got punished and they scored.

“But we got back on the front foot and dominated the first half with some really good football.

“I thought we deserved to go in 2-1, the boys were excellent, one to 11 was really good.

“And obviously second half we came under pressure as you would expect from a top five side at home and for 20 minutes we defended well, we were magnificent there, the keeper made one or two good saves and we weathered the storm.

“The two goals probably flattered us a little bit at the end, but we’ll take it.

“North Leigh are a good side and that’s a really big win for us.”

This weekend Wantage Town are Eagles’ visitors before the festive fixture with Biggleswade their ‘hosts’ at the Eyrie on Monday, December 27.

New Year’s Day will see Bedford welcoming St Neots Town, before a trip to Ware on January 8.

Kempston Rovers were beaten 2-1 at Thame United on Saturday, pulling a goal back through Charlie Hayford with 15 minutes to go.