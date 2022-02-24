Leaders Bedford Town back in action with trip to Barton Rovers

Connor Tomlinson scoring for Bedford Town in the abandoned Kidlington game earlier this month (Picture courtesy of www.bedfordeagles.net)

League leaders Bedford Town head to mid-table Barton Rovers on Saturday, hoping to get back into action after two disrupted weekends.

Having had their game at Kidlington abandoned at half time on February 12, Saturday’s league fixture with Colney Heath was called off for a waterlogged pitch at the Eyrie and has been rearranged for March 12.

In between Eagles will host Didcot Town on Saturday, March 5 and Biggleswade Town in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday, March 8.

Rovers, whose latest game at FC Romania was also called off, will be hoping for a third successive win following victories over St Neots Town and Hertford Town earlier this month.

Bedford stay top of the Southern League Division One Central, just two points ahead of Berkhamsted, both having played 27 games.

AFC Dunstable are five points behind Bedford after 28 games.

Kempston Rovers are fourth from bottom, but have a good chance of points at Colney Heath on Saturday.

In Spartan South Midlands League Division One Ampthill Town are third.

They beat Bovingdon 2-1 on Tuesday evening in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy and their best run in the competition sees them drawn away to Stotfold next month.

Ampthill host Kidlington Reserves in the league on Saturday and Burton Park on Tuesday.