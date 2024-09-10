Late own goal saves the day for Stratford Town as Bedford Town take a deserved point

Bedford Town came away from Stratford Town with a point in a 1-1 draw after a solid game and performance on Saturday.

Bedford started the game well and almost took the lead through Ryan Blake.

Kyle Connolly played a great ball though but Blake's effort was saved by the goalkeeper.

The Eagles hit the woodwork soon after following an error from the Stratford goalkeeper. A back pass was played to him, and he cleared it, but it rebounded off Gucci Soulya and off the post.

Bedford players thanks away fans after Saturday's draw. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Bedford were well on top and were rewarded for this early in the second half.

Josh Mullins played the ball to Josh Flanagan who slotted it through to Soulya, who finished well.

But the Bards pushed for an equaliser and found one in the dying minutes of the game as a ball into the box came off Josh Mullins, who put the ball into his own net.