Late Marsh strikes sees Bedford Town progress in County Cup at Barton Rovers

Bedford Town return to National League North action this Saturday after a weekend off, boosted by a goal deep into added time that secured a 2-1 midweek win at Barton Rovers in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup.

The night also heralded the first - deserved - goal of the season for Shaun Jeffers, and also took Tyrone Marsh into double figures with his tally.

The opening encounters saw Nathan Ashmore making two bread and butter saves from Albie Hall and Reece Nicholas-Davis.

Bedford played with quiet composure during the half, and Jeffers nearly claimed his first goal when a high cross came into the area, but Ben Heath rose higher to punch away.

Tyrone Marsh celebrates his 95th minute winner for Bedford. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Junior Gyamfi tried his luck from outside the area, and Heath had to dive low to deny the captain. Gyamfi then put a half volley just over the bar.

The Eagles were temporarily reduced to 10 men when Matty Roberts had to go off with a bloody nose, and Barton tried to take advantage by narrowly going close following a corner, and then wasting a free kick when trying to catch out the Bedford defence.

The last chance before Roberts was allowed back on the pitch, came from Nicholas-Davis’ stunning shot from the left side of the area, forcing Ashmore to stretch and tip the ball away for a corner.

Bedford took the lead four minutes before the break, when a long ball forward was completely missed by a defender, and Jeffers was on hand to stride onto the ball and direct it past the oncoming Heath.

A couple of minutes later, Eddie Panter’s vicious shot was deflected for a corner, and Barton had to dig deep to defend the kick.

Up for a fight, the home side took the game to Bedford in the second half, winning a couple of corners that were contained by the defence, and a long throw from Tom Baggaley, also dealt with by the Bedford defence.

Three minutes before the hour mark, the home side equalised with a terrific goal, as the ball was played forward to Lucas Jordan, who controlled from just outside the area, and placed his shot into Ashmore’s top right hand corner, with a little dip on the ball added for effect.

A few minutes later, a poor touch allowed Alfie Warman to race onto the ball, but the Barton player didn’t win the one-on-one competition with Ashmore.

As the game entered the last 10 minutes, Bedford had a strong claim for a penalty, as a pass hit the arm of a defender, but neither referee nor assistant saw anything amiss.

Barton nearly won the game with three minutes to go, when a tame shot bobbled on the surface, forcing Ashmore to readjust his hands to save, but only to direct it upwards. Greg Sandiford completed the job by heading away.

A minute into added time, Ashmore beat a Marcus Goldbourne shot away, then a couple of Bedford corners were defended.

As penalties loomed to decide the game, the Eagles worked the ball down the right in the fifth minute of added time, with Gyamfi putting in a low and bobbling cross that caused problems for the Barton defence, and Marsh was in the right place to stroke the ball home.

A minute later, Leon Lobjoit could have put the proverbial cherry on top of the icing, but headed narrowly over the bar.

So Bedford progressed to the next round, and also gained revenge on Barton for their defeat in the same competition last season at Sharpenhoe Road.

Bedford’s next game is away to Radcliffe FC on Saturday.