Late Dwyer brace for Barwell sees Real Bedford held to draw

There was frustration on Saturday as Real Bedford conceded two late goals to drop points in a 2-2 home home draw with Barwell in the Southern League Premier Central.

Archie Jones and Josh Allen had put the Pirates into a two-goal lead, only to see Anthony Dwyer scored a quickfire brace to snatch a point for the Canaries.

Pirates boss Rob Sinclair said: “That was really disappointing. In the first half, we were poor with the details and the execution in terms of our play in possession. If you don’t take chances, you’re going to get punished and we did.

“So they got the point they deserved. We need to be better and cleaner on the ball.”

Following the 4-3 Bedfordshire Senior Challenge Cup win over AFC Dunstanble in midweek last week, it did at least extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions ahead of this Saturday's league visit of struggling Royston Town.

It might have been seven but Tuesday night's game away at AFC Sudbury was postponed due to floodlight issues.

On Saturday it had only taken nine minutes for Real Bedford to open the scoring through Jones’ diving header.

But six minutes after the break, Stevens’ shot was blocked by Freddie Cook before falling to Allen, who struck a first-time effort into the bottom corner.

However, in the 74th minute, Barwell halved the deficit through sub Dwyer from Sam Tomlinson’s through ball. Allen then had a goal ruled out for a foul before the visitors were level on 83 minutes through Dwyer, who got on the end of a flicked-on corner.