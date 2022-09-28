Last-gasp draw followed by midweek defeat for Eagles

Tyrone Lewthwaite opened the scoring against Ilkeston.

Against Ilkeston, Tyrone Lewthwaite had put Bedford in front on 24 minutes in a first-half that saw several injury stoppages and the visitors fail to get in the game.

However, tactical changes at half-time paid off for the Derbyshire side when one sub, Alex Troke, crossed for another, Chris O’Grady to head home with his first touch.

Jamie Ward’s side then took the lead when Tom Solanke broke into the box following an error in the Bedford defence and finished low past the keeper.

However, Bedford equalised as the game entered stoppage time through Charley Sanders’ header to earn a share of the points.

Tuesday night saw Leiston prevail as the Eagles made a 200-mile round-trip east.

The home side took the lead on 34 minute as a ball to Ben Fowkes into the area is stopped but the ball rebounded kindly for him, and he fired into the net.

Five minutes later, the Eagles had Craig Mackail-Smith sent off for an off the ball incident.

After Tyrone Lewthwaite had rattled the crossbar early in the second-half for Bedford, Leiston doubled their lead through Will Davies and Seb Dunbar then completed the win on 68 minutes.

