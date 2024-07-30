Last friendly looming for Bedford Town after losing nine goal thriller to Watford Academy
With Tuesday's friendly fixture against AFC Dunstable cancelled, promoted Bedford Town will complete their pre-season fixtures against Taunton Town on Saturday before the big kick-off away at Spalding United on 10th August.
Last Saturday the Eagles lost a nine-goal thriller 5-4 against Watford's Academy.
Max Hall set up Rico Greco for Bedford's eighth minute opener. Then Leon Lobjoit saw his shot on the turn deflect in off a defender on 22 minutes. Watford pulled one back before Hall's free kick made it 3-1 at the break.
On 56 minutes it was 3-2 and 10 minutes later all square.
Watford converted a 73rd minute penalty only to see Lojboit level from the spot two minutes later. But a minute from time Watford stole victory.
Off the field, Jonny Duggan has left Leighton Town to join the Eagles as goalkeeper coach.