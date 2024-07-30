Last friendly looming for Bedford Town after losing nine goal thriller to Watford Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Tuesday's friendly fixture against AFC Dunstable cancelled, promoted Bedford Town will complete their pre-season fixtures against Taunton Town on Saturday before the big kick-off away at Spalding United on 10th August.

Last Saturday the Eagles lost a nine-goal thriller 5-4 against Watford's Academy.

Max Hall set up Rico Greco for Bedford's eighth minute opener. Then Leon Lobjoit saw his shot on the turn deflect in off a defender on 22 minutes. Watford pulled one back before Hall's free kick made it 3-1 at the break.

On 56 minutes it was 3-2 and 10 minutes later all square.

Carl Mensah heads clear against Watford. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Watford converted a 73rd minute penalty only to see Lojboit level from the spot two minutes later. But a minute from time Watford stole victory.