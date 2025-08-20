Langford halt Ampthill Town’s unbeaten start to season

Ampthill Town lost their unbeaten record in a 1-0 defeat at Langford on Tuesday night.

The Amps were well below par and the hosts struck with a free header late in the game after Town squandered three chances.

Town will now need to bounce back when they take a break from SML action on Saturday and go to fellow Division One side Buckingham for an FA Vase Preliminary Round tie.

On Saturday it was third time lucky for Ampthill, who notched their first home win of the season with a tremendous 5-0 win over Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

After two draws they served up three points with a superb attacking show which sunk the visitors with four goals after the break.

The win took them into the top five and was a great reward for a display full of variety and vision with industry in midfield finished by some sharp shooting forwards.

After sharing the spoils with league leaders Everett Rovers in midweek Town began confidently and they made the away defence work hard from the early stages.

Sam Holmes had a chance in the opening minutes and James Lauder also flashed a shot wide from a good move.

Rothwell might have grabbed the lead when Dean McBride crossed into the goalmouth without anybody getting a final touch.

But Town rocked the visitors with three goals either side of the break.

Town went ahead in injury time when Gareth Hunt's corner was driven home by James Hatch from 10 yards.

The Amps doubled their lead with five minutes of the second half gone when Holmes forced his way through for Danio Isaac Brown to slot home the second, and shortly after Hunt and Brown combined for Homes to round the keeper and add number three.

Will Barrett had a header saved when he might have done better but substitute Fred Knight ended the scoring with a double strike.

In the 83rd minute he got the better of his marker for a great solo run down the right which saw an angled shot past Ethan Dawes and he beat the luckless keeper again with another superb finish.

Knight missed the chance of a quickfire hat-trick when he screwed a shot wide of the target and, in the dying seconds, Town's Cam O'Neill saw red for retaliation after a bad tackle on him.

But it was a brilliant performance from the Amps who were charged up and might have won by more against a beleaguered Rothwell.