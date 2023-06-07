News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

​Kempston Rovers call on Hall as boss

​Kempston Rovers have appointed James Hall as their new manager.
By Sports Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 12:21 BST
New Kempston Rovers boss James Hall.New Kempston Rovers boss James Hall.
New Kempston Rovers boss James Hall.

Hall has experience as head of analysis and first team coach at Kings Langley in the Southern Premier Central division, having previously had stints at Amersham Town and Harlow Town Ladies.

Hall also won the Herts Girls Partnership Premier League and Herts League Cup with Watford Ladies FC, and made it to the final of the County Cup in the 2017/18 season and helped lead Sun Sports to the fourth round of the 2016/17 FA Vase.

Hall said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me by the board. The set up at the club from the first team down is excellent and allows for an excellent pathway into the first team.

"I am keen to get started and get the locals re-interested again in this great side with a progressive based exciting brand of football. We're all in for heck of a ride."​​​​​​​

Related topics:Kings LangleyCounty CupFA Vase