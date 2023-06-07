​Kempston Rovers call on Hall as boss

New Kempston Rovers boss James Hall.

Hall has experience as head of analysis and first team coach at Kings Langley in the Southern Premier Central division, having previously had stints at Amersham Town and Harlow Town Ladies.

Hall also won the Herts Girls Partnership Premier League and Herts League Cup with Watford Ladies FC, and made it to the final of the County Cup in the 2017/18 season and helped lead Sun Sports to the fourth round of the 2016/17 FA Vase.

Hall said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me by the board. The set up at the club from the first team down is excellent and allows for an excellent pathway into the first team.