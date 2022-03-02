It's 14 games unbeaten now for Ampthill Town after win over Kidlington Reserves and Burton Park Wanderers

.

Ampthill Town marked their only home league game in February with another win on the last weekend of the month when they overcame Kidlington reserves 2-1.

It extended their unbeaten run to 13 games but they had to recover from a goal down before making sure of the points in the second period. The visitors took the lead late in the half only for Town to level just before the break. Town increased the workrate after the interval and were rewarded with a Cerminara winner in a half of many opportunities.

The league win was their tenth on home soil and gives them breathing space before a blank weekend . They have another midweek game next Tuesday when they go to Letchworth Garden City Eagles.

After booking a Challenge Trophy quarter final trip to Stotfold last Tuesday against Bovindgon it was a lack lustre opening from Town in their return to league matters with little urgency early on. Dan Butler had a shot charged down by the keeper and a Jamie Cerminara shot was tipped round but by and large they lacked any incisiveness in the final third .

The visitors had little to test Town's defence for much of the first half but went into a surprise lead when Sam Drake pounced when Town's rearguard failed to clear from a cross from the left.

But Town equalised just before the half time whistle when Michael Draycott's centre into the goalmouth eluded the keeper and found the back of the net.

Ross Tomkins was forced into a great save early in the second period but Town came out with more ideas and authority. Jamie Cermnara won the points with 20 minutes to go with a bullet header from a Charlie Cullen flag kick but only wayward finishing and good keeping kept Town's tally down.

Glenn Cooksley put a header over and Michael Fullerton found the foot of the post while Nathan Wing put two drives wide of the mark. Michael Draycott was also unfortunate not to add to his first half goal when he had a late shot tipped round but Ampthill wrapped up another three points with Cerminara's 23rd goal of the term. Town's unbeaten run saw them win the Spartan SML Division 1 award for January.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Ampthill Town strengthened their third place in SML Div 1 when they completed their second home win in four days and overcame lowly Burton Park Wanderers 5-1.

Town controlled the game for long periods on a damp nights building a three goal lead before the break and adding two more after to extend their unbeaten run to 14 games.

Ampthill made early inroads into the Burton defence without success but they made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Tom Beasley finished off after good work down the right. Ross Tomkins kept Town ahead with an outstanding low save before defender Beasley doubled the lead from a corner.

Just before the half time whistle Mike Draycott added number three from a Charlie Cullen free kick to finish a solid 45 minutes for Ampthill.

But Town looked for more goals and with five minutes of the restart Mike Fullerton added the fourth when he burst through a packed defence.

Ampthill continued to test the NOrthants. club but the visitors reduced the arrears when Tom Clarke-Knowles was released too fire home. But the away rearguard was overworked and Town added their fifth when Nathan Wing fired home his first goal for the club.