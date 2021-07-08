Euro 2020: Watch as England fans celebrate in Bedford after 2-1 win over Denmark

England fans were celebrating on Bedford s Embankment last night (Wednesday) after Harry Kane's extra-time penalty at Wembley put England through to Sunday's final.

There were jubilant scenes on the Embankment in Bedford as fans celebrated the historic win.

Ollie Downing filmed the footage on the Bedford Embankment shortly after the final whistle was blown.

England fans celebrating in Bedford (Credit: Ollie Downing)

There was lots of cheering and cars beeping in celebration following England's famous victory.

He said: "The footage shows football fans in Bedford (the UK town with the highest Italian population) celebrating England's win over Denmark in a very loud fashion."

England fans are now 90 minutes away from seeing their national team win a major tournament for the first time in half a century

It was a night of mixed emotions for home fans, after Denmark took an unlikely lead only to concede an own goal equaliser 10 minutes later.

England fans celebrate on the Embankment (Credit: Ollie Downing)

England fans outnumbered their Danish counterparts by six-to-one inside Wembley due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

So it was little surprise the majority of the 60,000 supporters roared as players embraced at the end of a gruelling extra-time period.

In pubs and fan zones across the country, supporters lobbed several of the estimated 10 million pints bought on Wednesday into the air in celebration, while others removed their shirts, embraced strangers, or simply wept.

Many also sang, and it was no surprise the anthemic Three Lions and its familiar “It’s coming home” refrain reverberated around Wembley at the final whistle.