In-form Ampthill Town stretch winning run to eight games

Ampthill Town had to battle on two fronts to stretch their winning run on Saturday when they fought against the elements to beat a tenacious Wellingborough Whitworths side 1-0.

After seven straight September wins they opened a new month with another strong display against a club just below them in the table and a resilient show earned them three vital points.

Conditions were very tricky with a gusty swirling wind but after Town had to defend gallantly in the first period they took the lead just before the break with the Flourmen unable to conjure a second half leveller while the Amps had openings to make the game safe.

The visitors threatened Town's goal early on with a flurry of raids and corners which were well marshalled by the home rearguard with Mark Bunker having to clear off his line though Jake Thompson but in some dangerous crosses which were not capitalised on.

Mark Bunker - crucial goalline clearance for Ampthill.

Thompson later fired a shot wide, but the Amps responded after soaking up the away attacks when they took a 44th minute lead.

Mike Draycott had put in sterling work at the back but he joined the front men to finish off James Hatch's cross to guide the ball past keeper Pearce.

Whitworths tried hard for the equaliser to get back into the game but found Town tough to break down, although Thompson blazed over when well placed and their finishing let them down in the final third.

Town keeper Mitch Howe was in good form to deny Borough who had a shot tipped round and another effort cleared off the goal line.

Yet Town had opportunities to add to their lead late on with newcomer Kadeem Gutzmore having a shot blocked when through, but James Hatch sliced a shot over from close range.

Town extended their winning run to eight with a showing full of strength and desire and a backs to the wall job was finished by their marksmanship up front while the clash was only marred by a referee who was keen with his cards.

Strangely that is Town's only home game this month - on the opening weekend - as they go to Shefford on Saturday and that is the start of a staggering eight away trips with four cup trips after their weekend mid-Bedfordshire derby at the weekend.