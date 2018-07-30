Hatters to visit Kempston in Beds Senior Cup

Luton Town will travel to Southern League Division One side Kempston Rovers in the first round of the Beds Senior Challenge Cup after the draw was made this afternoon.

The tie is due to take place on Tuesday, October 23 at 7.45pm, with Luton going into the competition as holders, having beaten Biggleswade Town 4-3in the final last season.

Crawley Green and AFC Dunstable both have byes to the next round as the rest of the draw is as follows: Stotfold v Biggleswade Town, Arlesey Town v Potton United, Leighton Town v Barton Rovers, Biggleswade United v Biggleswade, Bedford Town v Dunstable Town.