Harsh lesson for Bedford Town as Spennymoor win 3-0 at the Eyrie

Two first half goals and a third early in the next 45 minutes made sure of Bedford’s worst defeat of the season, as Spennymoor Town won 3-0 in National League North at the Eyrie on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Lee Bircham said: “We got what we deserved when you go out there and lose as many battles as we did.

“Spennymoor are a really good side and they had one of those days where everything went their way. Every shot they had on target they scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We do have injuries, but everyone has to step up and be better than we were today.”

From the start, the visitors took the game to Bedford, and early strikes from Tom Pugh and Glen Taylor just narrowly missed the target.

Bedford then had a brief spell, with Shaun Jeffers heading over from a Ben Isaacson cross, and the first corner of the day that the away side defended.

Junior Mondal fired wide for Spennymoor, and at the other end, Tyrone Marsh’s free kick ended up in the arms of Brad James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mackenzie Heaney then put a central free kick passed the post, and all this action came about in the first ten minutes of the game.

Caleb Ansen caught a shot from Heaney, but on 18 minutes, the Moors took the lead through an unusual decision, when a cross was looked to be deflected for a corner, only for Mondal to chase, and back heel the ball back into play.

This prompted another cross that Ansen could only parry, and Mondal was at hand to tap it in.

Ansen then snuffed out a cross, and saved from Taylor, before goal number two came on 36 minutes. Lewis Green opted to stoop for a header, but had the ball nicked off him by Mondal as he was about to connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scorer of the first goal then raced unopposed towards goal and slotted the ball under the diving hand of Ansen.

Bedford replied with a wide effort from Marsh, under pressure from his marker.

Lee Bircham made a double sub at half time, with Eddie Panter and Lewis Coyle coming on for Green and Ryan Blake.

Early in the half, a Bedford corner eventually turned into a free kick to the visitors, but not before a big shout for handball when the ball rebounded off a defender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six minutes into the half, Spennymoor added a third, when Robert Ramshaw got onto a heavy cross to put the ball back into the danger zone, and Taylor was on hand to direct the ball into the net.

Just after the hour the two subs combined, as Coyle released Panter down the left, and the attacker had a run into the area on the left, but put his shot agonisingly wide of the right corner of the woodwork.

A cross in by George Hoddle then had James flapping at the ball, and one of his defenders swept up as the ball hit the ground.

As the game was winding down, a free kick bounced around in the Spennymoor box, and gave Cole Kpekawa a chance with a back header that was blocked, as was the shot from the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 83 minutes, Marsh needed a bit more of a touch to the ball following a Joseph Ajose cross, but could only deflect the ball off.

The early goal effectively killed off the game, although the Eagles tried to get back in.

Bedford now have a free weekend before travelling to Worksop on 4th October.

In the Southern League Premier Division Central, Real Bedford secured their second win of the season, beating Bury Town 2-0 at the Ledger Stadium with first half goals by Joey Evans and Josh Setchell.