Hard work and determination pays off for Kempston Colts

Kempston Colts Under 13s Pumas

After a disrupted season for the lads at Kempston Colts Under 13 Pumas, they finished champions of Division 2 in the Chiltern Youth league.

The strong-minded group will be moving up to Division 1 this season after an almost flawless record, their only loss of the campaign being a 3-2 defeat at home to the team who finished second.

That loss was a great disappointment to them, but they kept going and working hard week after week to finish strongly.

One player who was instrumental in scoring many of their goals last season was Taylor-Lee Thompson, who lost out narrowly on the Golden Boot with 23 goals in 14 appearances.

Captain Rylee Meekins, racked up eight assists in the league ending as the most productive player in the league in terms of creativity.

Unfortunately, the previous season the Pumas had narrowly missed out on promotion, however, this time they have showed they are more than worthy of playing in the top division of the format.

Throughout the disruptions of the pandemic the resilient group have stuck together and created a great environment. They play with a an excellent style of football, which is evident in the amount of compliments they have received from watching scouts and even opposing coaches post matches.

One of the team, Jayden Ramsey has even signed as pre academy for Luton Town.