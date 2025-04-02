Hard-earned away draw for Ampthill at Leighton Town Reserves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ampthill finished off their midweek away games with a hard earned point at Leighton Town Reserves on Tuesday from a goalless draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Amps showed plenty of resilience after their weekend defeat at Irchester and came back from Bell Close with a well deserved point against a young home side.

Town battled hard in the first period on a difficult surface and there were few openings to test either keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ampthill stepped up a gear after the break and had much the better of the game and, while the home keeper was kept busy, Mitch Howe saved the day for Ampthill again when he pulled off a brilliant save from Dave Opuku's late penalty.

Away point for Ampthill.

Honours were even after Town's second midweek draw in a week and now they have two home games with their last weekend home clash coming against Huntingdon followed by a visit from top five outfit Moulton on Tuesday.