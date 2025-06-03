Goal ace Leon Lobjoit thanks Eagles as he exits promoted Bedford Town

Promoted Bedford Town have reluctantly parted ways with goal ace Leon Lobjoit.

The Eagles will now play in National League North, which will see hundreds of miles on the road and would not fit in with Lobjoit’s day job.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Bedford Town FC for the past year and a half,” he said.

"My time there has been amazing and we won promotion through play-offs and a league title back to back.

"The fans, staff and players are great and supported me through the hardest time in my life and we will never forget that. Me and my family are forever grateful. It’s been a tough decision but due to my new job commitments I just couldn’t commit to the travelling next season. I wish you all the best and am forever grateful.”

Deals have been agreed to keep Lewis Green, Eddie Panter, Elliot Simmons, Carl Mensah, and Ryan Blake while keeper Dan Wilks has come in from St Ives Town and defender Ellis Myles from AFC Telford United.