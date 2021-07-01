Games begin for Bedford Town as Setchell confirms more signings for new season

Eagles boss Gary Setchell and Callum Donnelly

Bedford Town kicked off their pre-season friendlies at the Eyrie on Monday evening - switched from Tuesday to avoid a clash with England’s Euro 2020 game against Germany.

With ticket sales supporting the East Anglian air ambulance and Biggleswade FC’s chosen charity the Teenage Cancer Trust, the game ended in a 1-0 win for their new tennants.

The Eagles are away from home for their next two games, against Peterborough Sports on Saturday, July 3 (3pm) and Newport Pagnell Town on Monday, July 5 (7.45pm).

Manager Gary Setchell and Rene Howe

Peterborough United visit on Saturday, July 10 (3pm).

Manager Gary Setchell has confirmed his fifth signing of the summer, with former Eagles captain Callum Donnelly commiting to another season.

Donnelly joined the club in November 2017 and has notched up 92 appearances.

His vast experience in non-league football stretches over nearly 500 games, turning out for Shefford Town & Campton, Biggleswade Town (loan), Baldock Town, Hitchin Town, Cambridge City, Barton Rovers, Stotfold and Boreham Wood.

Speaking to www.bedfordeagles.net, manager Gary Setchell said: “I’m pleased Callum has agreed to come back for another year at the club. He gives us bite and passion, which is important in any team I manage. We’re looking forward to seeing him back in pre-season action.”

Striker Rene Howe is also staying on for another season. He returned to the Eyrie last summer, having left Farnborough FC.

The 34 year old started his career with the Eagles, making his senior debut in 2003. With 81 appearances, scoring 31 goals, he was also a key player in the club’s 2006 promotion to the Conference South.

Moving on to Kettering Town and Peterborough United, he also had spells at several clubs in the football league, including Rochdale, Morecambe, Lincoln, Bristol Rovers, Torquay United and Burton Albion .

Setchell added: “Rene is back, and in pre-season he has been looking fit and sharp.

“He is very much in our plans going forward, and we look forward to seeing him scoring and assisting in a good number of goals when the season starts.”