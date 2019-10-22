Full line-up named for as legends game, as Emile Heskey, Rob Lee, Des Walker and Mark Wright all prepare to come to Bedford

The full line-up of sporting stars coming to Bedford this weekend has been revealed.

Veteran names who boast more than 300 international caps between them will be at the game on Sunday (October 27), which will see Bedford Town FC legends take on Bright legends at the Bright Management Eyrie Stadium.

Football fans of a certain vintage will remember when Des Walker and Mark Wright were central defensive partners for England in the Italia 90 World Cup - and they will be both line up at the back.

A multi-national midfield will see former Newcastle man Rob Lee partner ex-Aston Villa and Coventry star George Boateng, while one-time Liverpool man Jermaine Pennant will aim to show the skills which once made him the world's most expensive player to be signed on trainee terms.

Further forward, one-time Leeds startlet Noel Whelan is due to line-up alongside ex-Charlton forward Kevin Lisbie, and Emile Heskey, who was a key part of the Liverpool side that won five trophies in 2001.

And the stars are not limited to former footballers, as former England rugby union players Kyran Bracken and Ben Cohen, plus one-time champion high jumper Dalton Grant.

The game has been organised by Mohammed Kabir, director of Bright Management and a local businessman better known for his six-a-side football company Soccer League UK.

He said: “This game is excellent opportunity to promote football engagement with the local community, giving people an opportunity for people to meet with their heroes."

The match will kick-off at 2pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults £6 for children, and there are packages for VIP too. Find out more here.