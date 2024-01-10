Frustrated Bedford Town made to wait as successive games are postponed

A frustrating week saw both games postponed for Southern League Division One Central title-chasers Bedford Town as their hopes of a quick chance to put their first defeat of the campaign behind them were dashed.

Action from Bedford's last game before the weather struck. Photo by Adrian Brown.

The Eagles were grounded 3-2 at home by rivals Biggleswade Town on New Year's Day before Saturday's trip to Kidlington was called off due to a waterlogged pitch and then Tuesday's home local derby with Kempston Rovers fell foul of a frozen pitch.

They will hope for third time lucky away at sixth-placed Kings Langley this Saturday.

Tuesday's postponement also delayed a debut for new Kempston Rovers signing Lauric Diakiesse from Beaconsfield Town.