Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bedford Town continue their impressive pre-season friendly goalscoring with a 4-2 away win at Harpenden on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Eagles were in front on 13 minutes when a pass down the left allowed Ben Baker an unimpeded run on goal.

After the Harps had hit the post, Bedford struck again just before half-time as Ryan Blake was released by a long ball.

But Harpenden quickly pulled one back on 44 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leon Lobjoit tries to lob the QPR keeper on Friday night. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Good feet from Connor Tomlinson saw Bedford 3-1 up on 48 minutes and five minutes later Ryan Blake added a fourth from the spot after being fouled.

A good break on 79 minutes saw Harps pull back a second.

On Friday the Eagles beat QPR's Development side 3-1 in a game played at Hitchin Town's Top Field Stadium while work continues on the new pitch at the Eyrie.

Bedford started with a trialist keeper between the posts and five others on the bench.

Leon Lobjoit headed them in front on seven minutes and Ben Baker latched onto a poor backpass to make it 2-0 on 19 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Mensah made it 3-0 as he headed in a Baker free kick on 35 minutes before Emmerson Sutton pulled one back just after the break.

On Saturday the Eagles take on Leverstock Green away.

The Eagles made another signing this week with the arrival of Rob Howard from Welling United after a successful season with the Wings in the Conference South.

The adaptable central midfielder came through the ranks at Arsenal and Colchester United’s Academies before joining Southend United in 2018.

Ampthill Town have their earliest league start ever when the Spartan South Midlands Division One kicks off on Saturday week, 27th July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They host Raunds who they put 10 goals past last year - they beat the Shopmates 5-0 in October and won 5-1 away in Northants in March.

Town finished seventh in Division One last year in a hectic finale to the season and were Challenge Trophy semi-finalists before going out to London Lions.

Raunds finished with only three clubs below them, but it is a new season and both sides will be looking for a good start with some new faces in the Town ranks.

The rest of the league fixtures are due out next week.

The Amps have been drawn away to Oxhey Jets in the first preliminary round of the FA Vase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jets finished mid-table in the Combined Counties League Division One and Ampthill go to the Watford club on 24th August.

Ampthill have paraded some newcomers in their pre season games and beat Barton Rovers 3-1 last Tuesday week.

Their last friendly is at home to Kempston Rovers on Tuesday at 7.30pm.