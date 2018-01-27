Former Hatter Benson signs for Eagles

Bedford Town have signed former Luton Town striker Paul Benson on loan from Boreham Wood.

The 38-year-old has made 14 appearances for Wood in the National League this season, scoring once, although has only made four starts so far.

Benson has gained promotion twice from the Conference, firstly with Dagenham & Redbridge in 2006/07, scoring 28 goals in 46 league appearances and then in 2013/14, netting 17 goals from 36 appearances for the Hatters.

The veteran striker has also appeared for Charlton Athletic, Swindon Town, Portsmouth, and Cheltenham Town, bagging over 100 goals in his career.