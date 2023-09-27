Football round-up: Quickfire wins for Bedford Town, Real Bedford progress in FA Vase

​Bedford Town recorded two wins in the space of three days to both progress in the FA Trophy and remain top of the league.

Louis Walsh scores the winning penalty in Sunday's FA Trophy shoot-out win for Bedford Town. Photo by Adrian Brown.

​After a 0-0 draw at Bowers & Pitsea in Sunday’s FA Trophy second qualifying round tie, the Eagles won 5-3 on penalties to earn an away tie at NPL Premier Division side Matlock Town in the next round on October 7.

Just 48 hours later, Lee Bircham’s men then hit seven goals past Ware in a 7-1 win in the SPL Division One Central to make it four wins out of four so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Blake hit a hat-trick in the win with Louis Walsh, Lynton Goss, Adam Watkins and Shane Bush also on target.

It’s league action again for Bedford on Saturday when they go to Welwyn Garden City.

Kempston Rovers, of whom Richard Keil is in temporary charge as the club searches for a new manager, earned a 0-0 draw at home to Kidlington on Tuesday night.

Rovers will host North Leigh this weekend.

For Real Bedford, Joe Evans struck twice as they progressed to the first round proper of the FA Vase by beating Flackwell Heath 2-0.

Real will now go to MK Irish in the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ampthill Town enjoyed a superb 5-0 home win over Eaton Socon on Saturday to go third in SSML Division One.

Four goals came in the second-half after Sam Holmes’ first-half opener, Holmes scoring again before further strikes from Dan Watson, Kadeem Gutzmore and Jake Kissedue.