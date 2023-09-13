Football round-up: Eagles win late while Real go goal crazy

​It took a 98th minute winner to secure Bedford Town’s progress in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Alex Collard heads home Bedford Town's first goal at Aylesbury. Photo: Simon Gill.

​With their clash at fellow SPL Division One Central side Aylesbury United looking like it was heading to penalties with the score locked at 2-2, Adam Cunnington’s diving header won the tie and secured a place in the next round where Bedford will visit Bowers & Pitsea.

Before that, Bedford will welcome Gorleston to The Eyrie on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

There was disappointment, however, for Kempston Rovers as they were beaten 3-1 at Leighton Town.

Rovers now prepare to visit Cirencester Town in the league this weekend.

In the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, Real Bedford continued to march on with two big wins this week.

They first thrashed Sawbridgeworth Town 7-0 on Saturday, then won 4-1 at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten and just three points behind leaders Biggleswade United with three games in hand. St Panteleimon visit on Saturday.

Ampthill Town extended their unbeaten league run to eight games at the weekend with a 3-3 draw at Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Dan Watson bagged a brace and Tom Beasley scored his first of the season but in a ding dong encounter in the heat Town were denied when the hosts levelled after the Amps saw a man sin binned late on.