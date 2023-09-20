Football round-up: Eagles out of FA Cup, Rovers boss leaves

​Bedford Town are out of the FA Cup after they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Gorleston on Saturday.

Bedford Town's Louis Walsh takes on a Gorleston defender. Photo by Adrian Brown.

​Jesse Akubuine put Bedford in front early in the second-half, only for the visitors to take control and take a 3-1 lead.

Adam Cunnington’s stoppage time consolation wasn’t enough and the Eagles were out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford return to action on Sunday when they go to Bowers & Pitsea in the FA Trophy, before then hosting Ware in the league on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kempston Rovers have announced the departure of James Hall as first-team manager.

Hall took over at the Walnuts’ helm during the summer and has been in charge for eight competitive games, which has included five League outings where they have drawn once and lost the other four.

“We would like to thank James and his team for their efforts in his short tenure,” said the club in a statement. “We wish them well in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Richard Kiel will take temporary charge of the club on an interim basis, overseeing the fixtures against Kidlington, North Leigh and Ware over the coming weeks, before a further decision will be made.”

Real Bedford suffered their first defeat of the season as they fell 4-1 at home to St fellow high-flyers Panteleimon on Saturday. They host Flackwell Heath in the FA Vase on Saturday.