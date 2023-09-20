Football round-up: Eagles out of FA Cup, Rovers boss leaves
Jesse Akubuine put Bedford in front early in the second-half, only for the visitors to take control and take a 3-1 lead.
Adam Cunnington’s stoppage time consolation wasn’t enough and the Eagles were out.
Bedford return to action on Sunday when they go to Bowers & Pitsea in the FA Trophy, before then hosting Ware in the league on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Kempston Rovers have announced the departure of James Hall as first-team manager.
Hall took over at the Walnuts’ helm during the summer and has been in charge for eight competitive games, which has included five League outings where they have drawn once and lost the other four.
“We would like to thank James and his team for their efforts in his short tenure,” said the club in a statement. “We wish them well in the future.
“Richard Kiel will take temporary charge of the club on an interim basis, overseeing the fixtures against Kidlington, North Leigh and Ware over the coming weeks, before a further decision will be made.”
Real Bedford suffered their first defeat of the season as they fell 4-1 at home to St fellow high-flyers Panteleimon on Saturday. They host Flackwell Heath in the FA Vase on Saturday.
Unbeaten Ampthill, meanwhile, were without a game last weekend but welcome Eaton Socon this Saturday after a run of five straight away games.