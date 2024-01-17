Flying start to New Year for Ampthill as they put five past Wellingborough Whitworths

Ampthill Town gave their home fans some late festive cheer when they beat Division One high flyers Wellingborough Whitworths 5-0 in their first game of the New Year on Saturday, writes Eric Turner.

After a short break in their fixture list the Amps overwhelmed the Flourmen with a five star show of attacking football and authority which stunned the visitors.

Third placed Whitworths had only lost one league match all season, but they were rocked by two early goals and the hosts added three more after the break to secure a well-earned three points.

Only luckless finishing stopped more goals as Ampthill began January in the best way possible.

The Amps won 6-3 at Whitworths a year to the day last year and they made it three wins over them in superb style.

Town got off to a great start in the fifth minute when they created a good move together just outside the area and Ash Mead drilled the first goal past Charlie Nixon from 18 yards.

The visitors clipped the bar, but Town increased their lead on 15 minutes when Jake Kissiedu's cross was met by Sam Holmes who rifled the ball in from close range.

Mark Bunker fired wide from a corner late in the half while Ross Tompkins had to make a low save early in the second period before a Boro header went off target.

But Town gave the Flourmen defence a busy afternoon and Sam Holmes added the third midway through the half when he latched onto a header supplied by a Tompkins kick and rounded the keeper to drill the ball home.

Substitute James Younger twice had openings to extend the lead before Lawrence Burton made it 4-0 10 minutes from time with a solo run and a rasping drive past Nixon.

Younger crashed a shot against the bar with the goal at his mercy, but Dan Watson and Burton exchanged passes for Spencer O'Leary to mark his home debut with a deft 15 yard clip for number five.

It was a very good and clinical team effort which left third-placed Whitworths shellshocked and puts Ampthill in a good mindset ahead of two cup ties.

On Saturday they make the trip to Caldecote for a Bedfordshire Senior Trophy quarter-final (2pm) against the Bedfordshire Premier league leaders.