Five out of five for Ampthill Town puts them top of the table

Ampthill Town are flying high.

The Amps took a single goal lead into the break but they overcame the hosts with four more goals in the second half to add another three points to their tally with their second away win of the term.

Fresh from a ten day break after a midweek win over Langford the Amps proved far too good for the hosts and their marksmanship saw them grab enough goals to return home as table toppers.

Lee Hawkes' men were unable to get out of first gear in the opening stages and only poor finishing and a good save from Ross Tompkins kept them level against the new look Swans outfit.

But Town finally began to get a foothold in the middle of the park and on 22 minutes Town went ahead when Lawrence Burton caused problems in the home defence and the ball fell for Jamie Cerminara to half volley home a superb goal.

The Swans saw a headed chance go over before Town squandered a chance late in the first half.

Buckingham were out of luck inside the first five minutes of the second half when they hit the bar from a corner and Tompkins pulled off a great double save.

But within two minutes of an escape in their goalmouth Town's lead was doubled when Sam Holmes raced away and his centre found the net after ricocheting off the back of a home defender.

The Swans replaced their keeper at the interval after an injury but the stand in guardian was beaten again on the hour when the ball was played in for Holmes who made no mistake for the third.

Town went forward from all angles for more and sub. Danny Butler had a shot blocked before Holmes brought a good save from thekeeper.

Ampthill were keen for more strikes and the Swans’ misery was finished with two more goals in the last ten minutes.

Michael Draycott hammered home number four from a Mike Bunker corner and five minutes later another flag kick from Bunker saw Tom Beasley join the attack and plant a header home for the fifth.

Ampthill take a break from the league on Saturday when they go to Division Two side New Bradwell St Peters in the Challenge Trophy.