First half hat-trick for Brosnan as Hendon coast to FA Trophy win at Bedford Town
They will now look to quickly put it behind them away at Stamford on Saturday.
The visitors went ahead on 16 minutes as a reverse pass from midway inside the Bedford half set up Kai Omoko Brosnan.
Brosnan made it 2-0 just before the break after being found unmarked in the box and completed a hat-trick in added time as his cross went over everyone and in off the post. Within a minute of the restart the keeper tried to clear a poor backpass and it rebounded in off Billie Busari as he closed it down.
Ryan Blake chipped the keeper to pull one back on 66 minutes after a one-two with Dejon Noel-Williams but Busari set up Nico Muir for a fifth six minutes from time.