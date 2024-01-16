First half goals rush keeps Bedford Town flying high after win at Kings Langley

Bedford Town maintained their SPL Division One Central title chase with a superb 3-1 away win at sixth-placed Kings Langley.

Leon Lobjoit makes it 3-0 at Kings Langley. Photo by Adrian Brown.

Shane Bush, Lynton Goss, and Leon Lobjoit were all on the scoresheet in a flurry of three goals in six first half goals and Bedford sit second but just a point behind leaders North Leigh with two games in hand.

In the 18th minute, the Eagles were ahead as a great corner was whipped in, and Bush rose highest to comfortably head home the ball.

Two minutes later a great cross in was eventually directed to the post where Goss was first to the ball as he poked it into the back of the net.

Four minutes later, it was 3-0 as the goalkeeper missed a corner and it fell nicely to Lobjoit.

Kings Langley were shellshocked and unable to respond as they went in at half-time 3-0 down.

The second half got off to a better start for the home side as they got one back 10 minutes after the restart.

A bit of a scramble from a free kick led to the ball falling to Louie Collier, who made no mistake and got his goal.

But not much else happened in the game as it fizzled out and the Eagles took the points.

Lee Bircham’s side go again on Saturday at the Eyrie against Welwyn Garden City.

SPL One Central bottom side and neighbours Kempston Rovers produced a fine 4-2 win over Ware.