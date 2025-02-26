Fine February ends in away defeat for Ampthill at Desborough Town

Ampthill Town's mini revival in form came to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat at top five side Desborough Town.

The Amps had gone unbeaten in three February home games, but a goal either side of the break finished their good spell, despite a strong fightback.

The hosts put an early chance over from a free kick, but it was Town who went on to have the better of the first period and put some good moves together without testing Adam Honour in goal too much on a heavy pitch.

Town had appeals for a penalty rejected for a foul in the box late in the half.

Ampthill - Mini-revival is halted. Picture by Stewart Taylor.

But just before the break Desborough stole the lead against the run of play when Dean McBride broke away from Town's shackles and fired past Mitch Howe.

Desborough doubled their lead within five minutes off the restart when a fierce cross from the right wing was met by Dylan Wilson's slick finish.

But Town soon replied on 55 minute when Flinn Baker-Bond's pass found Kiyan Newton who lashed home a great goal from the edge of the area to reduce arrears.

Sam Holmes went close as Town tried to level but he had to retire with a knock.

Substitute Bamford went wide with another opening but despite keeping the home rearguard at full stretch Town could not clinch an equaliser and only a fine late save by Howe - with the goal at McBride's mercy - prevented a third for the hosts as Town went down to only their second away league loss.

They visit lowly Rushden and Higham this weekend before three home games.