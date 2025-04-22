Final day win at Cranfield sees Ampthill repeat seventh place finish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a case of ‘as you were’ for Ampthill Town who finished their season with a 1-0 win at neighbours Cranfield on Saturday to repeat their seventh place finish from last year.

After beating second place Desborough in midweek the Amps made it a good finish to the campaign, although they failed to make any impression on the play-off places in the final outcome.

Town lost only one of their last six matches but had too many draws over the season to worry the top five clubs, despite a promising start to the campaign.

After a three week gap in league fixtures in January, injuries and suspension hit the squad and, despite some additions, they never really regained their composure and consistency.

Sam Oyedorin - tested the keeper. Photo by Stewart Taylor

Their goal output was another bugbear with just 50 league strikes all year, while the title chasers scored over a ton, and top scorer Sam Holmes finished on 14 goals after scoring over 20 last year.

The Amps knocked Cranfield out of the County Cup in early December at home, but the Cranes beat their hosts in the league just before Christmas.

So the bragging rights in the final clash of the year fell to Town with Cranfield ending the season a place below them.

Town's winner came on 65 minutes when defender Kienan Malone sent a Jack Lauder corner past Karl Daley in a crowded box.

The hosts saw a shot cannon off the post on 20 minutes and a goalline clearance saved Town soon after from a flag kick as Cranfield had the better of the first half openings.

Mitch Howe had to make a good save 10 minutes into the second half but Sam Oyediran brought Daley into action as the Amps found some resilience.

Their reward came from Malone's sharp finish but Town had to defend well in the closing minutes as Cranfield fought for an equaliser while Ampthill tried to increase their lead at the other end without too much firepower.

Ampthill will be looking for a higher finish next season but will need more consistency and stability in their ranks along with some more goals in their locker.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​