Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A week after seeing their unbeaten league run finish Ampthill Town fell to another home loss to tumble out of the FA Vase on Saturday, writes Eric Turner.

Town overcame Combined Counties side Oxhey Jets in the first preliminary round but British Airways from Division One North of that league ended the Amps Wembley hopes for this year with a 3-1 win.

Ampthill went out to the same club by the same score in an away tie two years ago after being a goal up at the break, but this time Town made it hard for themselves and were two down by the break to the Cherry Red League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors made a great start with a very early goal while the hosts never got off the runway and battled until later in the tie and the prize for a spot in the first round draw eluded them again.

Ampthill crash out of FA Vase at home to British Airways.

Ampthill were looking to put the previous defeat behind them but got off to a poor fourth minute start when the defence waited for an offside decision which never came when a pass was sent through to Shaun Aram and he drove the ball past Howe to put his side ahead.

Kai McArthur had a shot tipped round but Mitch Howe was the busier keeper and he had to be on top from to keep the Airways from extending their lead.

But they grabbed a second goal just before the break when Alfie Essex beat Malone's byline challenge and he crossed for Armari Adams to slide in from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amps posed more of a threat in the second period and in the 65th minute Kiyan Newton pounced on a mistake by the keeper to lob home and reduce arrears.

Lawrence Burton had a chance saved by the keeper before he and Newton both lacked a killer touch when well paced Ampthill pushed up looking for a leveller late in the game.

But deep in added time they failed to clear a flag kick and Shaun Aram added the third with his second goal.

Town were without some regulars, but they will be disappointed to go out of the Vase on their own ground and miss the first round ties.

Ampthill return to the SML Division One on Saturday with a trip to Huntingdon.