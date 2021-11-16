FA make decision on outcome after Bedford Town's game abandoned

.

Bedford Town have been notified by the FA that the outcome of Saturday's match against Potters Bar Town has been awarded to the visitors. The game was abandoned in the 93rd minute.

A statemen on the club's website says:

A letter to the club from the Football Association stated the following:

Having given due consideration to all of the relevant facts from the evidence provided, the Members unanimously concluded that the score at the time of the abandonment in the 93rd minute should stand as the result of the match.

Therefore, as the score was 0-1 to Potters Bar Town at the time of the abandonment, the Members ordered that the tie be awarded to Potters Bar Town, who will play away against Braintree Town in the Second Round Proper on Saturday 27 November 2021.

The club will be seeking further clarification on a number of issues from the Football Association, but will make no further comment at this stage. We would like to wish Potters Bar good luck for the next round of the competition.

A previous Bedford Town website post after Saturday's game said:

Club issue statement following the events of the FA Trophy first round tie this afternoon

Bedford Town Football Club would like to sincerely apologise to any spectators who were disappointed with the incidents that took place in today's FA Trophy match against Potters Bar Town, which resulted in the match being abandoned by the officials.

The events which occurred, involving a number of players and team officials from both ourselves and Potters Bar Town FC in the dying minutes of the match, were unacceptable and do not represent the ethos of our club. We are a community-based, family club that has high expectations of its players, staff and our opponents.

The club continue to speak with individuals from both clubs to establish more information on the events of the later stages of the fixture. We are also liaising with the Football Association with regards any evidence they need in response to the abandonment of the game.