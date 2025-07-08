Eyrie return as duo sign for Bedford Town

Two familiar faces this week signed forms to be part of Bedford Town's forthcoming National League North campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former loanee defender Charlie Stallard and midfielder Lewis Hilliard will now be part of Lee Bircham's plans as pre-season friendlies kick off.

Left side defender Stallard joins the club, after making 14 appearances at Enfield Town last season in the National League South.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before this, he was with Watford U21, which included a spell at the Eyrie previously under Bircham, who said: “I'm delighted to get Charlie all sorted and in for next season.

Charlie Stallard is welcomed back to Bedford by boss Lee Bircham

“Obviously Charlie is no stranger to Bedford supporters and is someone we’ve kept tabs on since the last time he was at the Eyrie when we had him on loan from Watford for the final couple of months of the 23/24 season.

“Charlie finished last season really well at Enfield Town and as soon as his season finished he was back on the phone seeing if there was a chance to come back as he really enjoyed his last spell at the Eyrie.

“Charlie is a very versatile player and can play anywhere on the left hand side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will give good competition down that side of the pitch, plus he is of good size and strength, whilst still being only 21.

“It is a very sensible signing for both parties and we're really looking forward to seeing Charlie progressing in a Bedford Town shirt again, this time as 'our' player!”

The experienced Hilliard has also re-joined the club for another season, having originally arrived at The Eyrie in January from Spalding United.

“I'm really pleased we’ve managed to get Hilly in for next season,” said Bircham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lewis came in at a time last season when we were just crying out for a steady, experienced head in midfield, and we can’t underestimate how important he was for us in those last four or five months of the campaign, including those goals away to Leiston which were vital.

“He is a super player who quickly became a favourite both on the terraces and in the changing room.

“If anything we were pleasantly surprised Lewis fancied the travelling involved in the North but once he told us he did, we knew it was a great fit for both parties to get done.”

Eagles have a loaded pre-season campaign to get through, which starts on Saturday away at St Neots Town before hosting Kings Langley on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbours Real Bedford also return to action on Saturday at home to Corby Town before heading for AFC Welwyn away on Tuesday.

The club have added experienced quintet Jack Davies, Sam Cartwright, Josh Allen, Ben Weyman and Conor Tee to their squad over the summer.

Ampthill Town are also back in friendly action this weekend when they take on Biggleswade United at Redborne North School, Flitwick Road, Ampthill with a 1.30pm kick off.

The Amps then host Southern League Stotfold at Woburn Street next Tuesday with a 7.45pm kick off before ending their friendly schedule with a home game against SML Premier outfit Harpenden on Saturday, July 19th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town have been drawn away to fellow SML Division One side Buckingham in the first preliminary round of the FA Vase on Saturday, 23rd August.

Chris Harvey's side finished seventh last season and will be looking for an improvement with some new clubs in the league.

New Bradwell St Peter were promoted from Division Two while Shefford came down from the Premier with Belstone and Everett Rovers joining from the Hertfordshire League.