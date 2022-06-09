Exciting list of friendlies lined up as Bedford Town prepare for new season

After their successes last season Bedford Town are busy preparing for life at Step 3

Manager Gary Setchell has already arranged seven pre-season friendlies as his side warm up for their return to Step 3 football.

The latest to be added to the list is Barnet FC. The National League side will visit the Eyrie for a fixture on Tuesday, July 5, kicking off at 7.45pm.

The club are delighted that Dean Brennan will be bringing a first team side up to play against the Eagles, in what will be a real test early in pre-season them.

Bedford will also be hosting Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday, July 19, kicking off at 7.45pm at the Eyrie.

Mark Jones will bring his National League South side up to Town for a friendly which promises to be a solid test as preparations for the new Southern League Premier Division Central season continue.

With a packed July of football taking shape, the pre-season schedule now confirmed is as follows:

Saturday 2nd July, 3pm - Biggleswade FC - home.Tuesday 5th July, 7:45pm - Barnet FC - home.Friday 8th July, 7:45pm - Stotfold FC - away.Tuesday 12th July, 7:45pm - Peterborough Sports FC - home.Saturday 16th July, 3pm - Harborough Town FC - away.Tuesday 19th July, 7:45pm - Hemel Hempstead Town FC - home.Saturday 30th July, 3pm - AFC Dunstable - away.

Full ticket information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hugh Alban Jones is the fourth member of Setchell’s squad who has agreed to stay at the club. The midfielder has signed a one year contract which will keep him at the Eyrie until the summer of 2023.

His performances led him to receive Player's Player of the Year at the end of season awards earlier this month.

Speaking to www.bedfordeagles.net, Setchell said: "Signing Hugh is another great additional for our preparation for step three football. His performances last year in the middle of the park were superb, and I'm really delighted he has chosen Bedford to continue his development next season."